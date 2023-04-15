The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a police report has been filed against the author of a biography about Adolf Hitler, while the German ambassador in Malta has condemned any attempts to belittle the Nazi leader’s crimes as being “erroneous to the extreme”, in addition to being illegal in many countries.

It separately reports that people in Malta are handling the rising cost of living by cutting back on non-essential items such as eating in restaurants and staying in hotels.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the courts will on Monday decide on the launch of this year's turtle dove spring hunting season.

The newspaper also reports that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana apologised for breaching ministerial ethics over a social media advert, and refunded the €99 used to design and promote the post on Facebook.

In-Nazzjon refers to "harsher" criticism of the infrastructural upgrade around the Malta International Airport, also referring to PL MEP Alfred Sant's comments on the project.

L-orizzont reports that the Health Department is investigating claims that MUMN president Paul Pace filed for overtime while on holiday abroad.

It separately carries an interview with a co-founder of the Għaqda Żgħażagħ Soċjalisti in Lija.