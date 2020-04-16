The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.
Times of Malta reports how several migrants have died on a boat drifting off Malta. Survivors were taken back to Libya and arrested. It also reports how four were charged on Wednesday with responsibility for the collapse of a house in Hamrun in March, killing a woman.
The Malta Independent leads with the arraignments over the house collapse in Hamrun.
L-orizzont quotes the GWU general secretary underlining the need to protect jobs in the current COVID-19 crisis. It also reports on major investment by the government in waste management in Maghtab.
In-Nazzjon highlights a discussion between PN leader Adrian Delia and the EU commissioner for migration. Delia insisted that migrants not eligible for asylum should be repatriated.
