The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how several migrants have died on a boat drifting off Malta. Survivors were taken back to Libya and arrested. It also reports how four were charged on Wednesday with responsibility for the collapse of a house in Hamrun in March, killing a woman.

The Malta Independent leads with the arraignments over the house collapse in Hamrun.

L-orizzont quotes the GWU general secretary underlining the need to protect jobs in the current COVID-19 crisis. It also reports on major investment by the government in waste management in Maghtab.

In-Nazzjon highlights a discussion between PN leader Adrian Delia and the EU commissioner for migration. Delia insisted that migrants not eligible for asylum should be repatriated.