The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the health authorities are planning on allowing restaurants to reopen by mid-May, but bars and band clubs will remain shut for longer under a yet-to-be-announced timeline to further ease COVID-19 measures

In a separate piece, five years since the disappearance of Tom Stewart, his wife

Phyllis makes one last appeal for any information about his whereabouts, even as she resigns herself to never seeing him again.

The Malta Independent reports that two-thirds of the vaccines administered in Malta are Pfizer jabs. In another front-page article, the newspaper quotes the Dean of the Faculty of Social Wellbeing saying that the Corradino Correctional Facility is diabolical and the prison system needs to be revised.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday pledged the party's commitment to creating opportunities that would ensure a good quality of life. In a separate article, the newspaper refers to the PN's call for Carmelo Abela's resignation from his ministerial post.

l-orizzont refers to comments by Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina who is calling for more dog-friendly beaches.

The newspaper also refers to comments by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil who, according to l-orizzont claimed on a TV programme he could not think of a positive thing about the government.