The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the European Commission will forbid the government from pumping almost €300 million into Air Malta to save the airline, as months of painstaking negotiations begin to draw to a close.

In another story, the newspaper says that a new book concludes that police investigating suspected money laundering at Platus Bank sought to justify a decision not to prosecute top bank officials despite a magisterial inquiry having recommended they be charged with money laundering.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the Malta Employers Association saying that young people are leaving Malta and the low fertility rate has increased demand for foreign labour.

Malta Today says no charges have been filed yet against a prison official suspected of stealing €9,600 from an inmate.

Illum focuses on the upcoming court decision on Monday on whether the turtle dove hunting season should be allowed to open.

It-Torċa says the Curia has not said anything for three years about a remembrance statue for people who had been interdicted.

Il-Mument says that conflicts within the Labour Party are growing.

Kullħadd says Malta has been given another three positive reports in the space of a week.