The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports how hundreds of Maltese nationals and residents are

still waiting to be repatriated. In a separate article it reports how businesses and self-employed workers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are being offered a subsidy of up to 2.5 per cent on the interest rate charged by banks, should they decide to take a loan to cover expenses.

The Malta Independent also leads with news about the 2.5 percent subsidy.

L-orizzont quotes Commissioner Oliver Scicluna saying that a lockdown increased restrictions for people with a disability. It also reports on how on average, shopping expenses have increased by eight percent.

In-Nazzjon highlights the recovery of another 38 patients with COVID-19, while in a separate article it flags data showing that some 25,000 people might end up unemployed.