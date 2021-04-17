These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta focuses on court testimony given by killer Vince Muscat on Friday. Muscat testified that one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s alleged killers suggested contacting then minister Chris Cardona when it appeared the murder plot would fall through.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the taxman has launched an investigation into suspicious paperwork submitted by Birkirkara FC as part of its application for European football.

The Malta Independent also leads with Muscat naming Cardona while under oath, and gives front-page prominence to the low 27 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

In-Nazzjon highlights the PN’s efforts to reach out and consult with young people as part of its electoral preparations, as well as Muscat’s testimony from court.

L-Orizzont reports that Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday. The newspaper also highlights a new law that will add more MPs into parliament to ensure gender balance, in what it calls a “historic reform”.