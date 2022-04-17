Happy Easter to our readers. The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that the government is exploring life after the controversial cash-for-passports scheme as revenue from sales dwindles and international pressure mounts to scrap it. It also reports that police believe that a man who was stabbed dozens of times and dumped in the boot of his car was part of a drugs and prostitution racket.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes former minister Evarist Bartolo saying things could have been done much better over the Vitals Global Healthcare deal. It also features an account by a Ukrainiane refugee about developments at home.

MaltaToday says the Swiss authorities are to launch an investigation into Libyan oil smuggling to Malta and its alleged storage in Enemed tanks.

Il-Mument says the Chamber of Commerce has issued a strong appeal for a level playing field and good governance in the granting of government contracts.

Illum quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying the government will spend €6m on subsidies to maintain current prices of grain and wheat as food prices continue to rise internationally,

It-Torċa says workplace suicides are a reality in Malta as well. The newspaper also features an account by a Ukrainian refugee, as well as a report on how a Maltese is helping Ukrainian children.

KullĦadd says deep divisions continue to appear within the Nationalist Party.