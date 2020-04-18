These are the local stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci noting that Malta will not be completely rid of the coronavirus and its public effects until a vaccine is available.

The newspaper also reports that an internal audit into a land deal in Qormi had flagged that land being given to a Tumas Group subsidiary was being undervalued.

The Malta Independent reports that Opposition leader Adrian Delia is not satisfied with the transparency surrounding plans to build a prefabricated hospital in Malta to house COVID-19 patients.

L-Orizzont leads with the prime minister’s Friday night public address, in which he said that a magisterial inquiry into him, the AFM’s top commander and AFM patrol members was under way following a criminal complaint filed by an NGO.

The newspaper also writes that there is no evidence that the flu vaccine has any impact on COVID-19 immunity.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia praising the Armed Forces of Malta, saying Malta saluted its soldiers for the work that they did to keep the country safe.