The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says suspected money laundering cases flagged to the FIAU have skyrocketed as Malta faces international scrutiny. In another story, the newspaper says that according to fresh figures supplied to the newspaper, 14% of those listed as "COVID-19 fatalities" did not die from the virus, but had the infection when they passed away.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has failed to answer questions related to the latest developments involving his former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Malta Today says prisoners are to start being tagged to stem the rising number of inmates at the prisons.

Illum leads with a survey which shows that while young people are against the introduction of more COVID-19 measures, the elderly are the most in favour.

It-Torċa says that those who had attacked the government for placing the elderly in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic had wanted them in a convent that was still under construction.

Il-Mument leads with an interview calling for a holistic plan for the tourism sector.

Kullħadd says facts have brought to nothing claims by former PN leader Simon Busuttil’s that the Labour Party had stolen the last election.