The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how an inquiry into the hospitals’ deal has been handed a “dossier” detailing alleged wrongdoing by the man behind suspicious payments to former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

It also reports on the comeback of the joyous Easter processions following a two year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.

The Malta Independent leads its front page with a comment by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on understanding the Easter message through one's heart, while it separately reports on an appeal to a Mgarr solar panel proposal that had been shot down by the planning authority.

In-Nazzjon also reports on a return of Easter festivities, while in a separate article it claims prices of basic necessities will continue to rise.

Similarly, L-orizzont reports on Easter festivities, while the newspaper gives prominence to comments by photojournalist Rene Rossignaud who is currently in war-torn Ukraine.