The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that, according to a survey it commissioned, a third of those working in the private sector are fearing for their jobs because of the fallout of COVID-19. In another story, the newspaper says the crew of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat accused of sabotaging a stranded migrant vessel have denied any wrongdoing.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says social distancing measures remain key as the number of new COVID-19 cases drop to levels from two weeks ago.

Malta Today says Air Malta forecasts €130 million in COVID-19 losses.

Illum says the Armed Forces of Malta saved 13,000 migrants in seven years.

It-Torċa said some 150 legal notices have been issued in the first 100 days of Robert Abela’s premiership.

Il-Mument says Opposition leader Adrian Delia has uncovered Prime Minister Robert Abela’s deceit.

Kullħadd says that development for social accommodation is going on at a fast rate.