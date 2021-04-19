The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta refers to comments by Robert Abela, who on Sunday urged caution over the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, warning people they needed to continue following mitigation measures as more businesses are allowed to open on April 26.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports on how the daughter of one of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg’s top advisers was handed a €62,400 contract by direct order to serve as a junior lawyer with the ministry – months before obtaining her warrant.

In its main article, The Malta Independent reports that the Planning Authority has given the green light for the Ta' Qali go-kart track to be replaced with a garden centre. The newspaper also refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said those with the wrong attitude were not welcome in the party.

In-Nazzjon also refers to Grech's comments, saying the PN leader noted that it is the party, and the people within it, who need to rehabilitate themselves.

l-orizzont reports that 1,690 calls were made to the 153 helpline, while in a separate piece it refers to an interview published by it-Torca, in which Health Minister Chris Fearne said he expected the European Medicines Authority to decide on the Johnson's and Johnson's COVID vaccine.