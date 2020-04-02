The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how a Labour Party voter list was leaked in a huge data breach. It also reports how the Ornis committee has recommended the opening of the spring hunting season.

The Malta Independent reports how a record-equalling 19 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 188.

In-Nazzjon leads with the 'historic agreement' in parliament on the appointment of the new chief justice.

l-orizzont says a new helpline has been introduced as the authorities see phone calls about working conditions triple in a few weeks. It also reports how meat prices have risen suddenly.