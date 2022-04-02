The anticipation surrounding Pope Francis’ visit to Malta is running high, and that is reflected in the front pages of local newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports on the last-minute preparations for Pope Francis’ visit to Malta. The newspaper also reports that a Russian national is to be stripped of Maltese citizenship after she featured on a US sanctions list.

The Malta Independent writes that drama surrounding Europe’s refugee situation looms large as the Pope visits Malta. The newspaper also gives prominence to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, who visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday and said that the EU must do all it can against the “brutal, aggressive and unprovoked” Russian invasion.

L-Orizzont dedicates its entire front page to the papal visit, with a collage of images and a message welcoming Pope Francis to Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports that the pope will visit Malta and Gozo and also meet with leaders of different religions during his time here. The newspaper also runs a photo of Metsola shaking hands with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during her visit to Kyiv.