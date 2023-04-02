The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says an investigation has been opened after an elderly woman died a few days after falling in an ambulance and hit her head as she was being transported home.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to the developers’ boss Michael Stivala who says Malta needs more construction, foreign workers and tourists if it intends to sustain economic prosperity.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Nationalist Party is working on proposals to strengthen the role of the public accounts committee.

Malta Today says intelligence shows how migrant smuggling groups use chartered flights from Damascus to lure Bangladeshi people to Libya for the dangerous boat crossing to Europe.

Illum explains why the most recent surveys are bad news for both the Labour and Nationalist parties.

It-Torċa says the Maltese approve of what has been carried out in the the first year since the last election.

Il-Mument says MP Rosianne Cutajar repeatedly visited Dubai stopping for just 48 hours.