These are the news items making the front pages of local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the COVID-19 pandemic had dampened people’s happiness, according to an online study.

The newspaper also reports on the latest statistics which showed that absenteeism in school continued its upward trend.

The Malta Independent reports about the comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia about the criminal complaint filed by Repubblika over the death of a group of migrants in the Maltese search and rescue zone.

In another story, it says how the Planning Authority is expected to decide this Thursday about an application for a 15-storey tower in Ta’ Xbiex.

L-Orizzont highlights the four-fold increase in demand for online shopping from supermarkets. In another story, it reports in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s speech on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon reports with prominence the political message delivered on Sunday by PN leader Adrian Delia. In another story, it reports on how Air Malta was adamant on laying off pilots and cabin crew who refused a pay cut.

