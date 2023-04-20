The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a building contractor and a former clerk were remanded in custody on Wednesday after being accused in court of criminal association, making false declarations to the tax commissioner, money laundering and fraud running into several million euros. The crimes were allegedly committed between 2012 and this year.

In another story, the newspaper says the nurses and midwives union will not reintroduce directives for industrial action as a sign of goodwill, despite the strong rejection of the government’s proposed package.

The Malta Independent says 97.6% of nurses and midwives have rejected the government’s proposals.

L-Orizzont says that projects approved in a €10 million environmental scheme will be announced soon.

In-Nazzjon says that only rubble remains on the construction site where Jean Paul Sofia was killed.