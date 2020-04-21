The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hundreds of people are missing their COVID-19 testing appointments, raising concerns that this could pose a risk to public health and affect the accuracy of projections. In another story, the newspaper says police are considering whether there are grounds for a presidential pardon for one of the men suspected of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb in 2017.

The Malta Independent says that over €250,000 have so far been issued in COVID-19 related fines.

L-Orizzont speaks to a priest who says there is great hardship behind the calm that currently exists at Hospital Sir Anthony Mamo.

In-Nazzjon says that 87% of businesses are not happy with the assistance being given by the government.