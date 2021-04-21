The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hackers have threatened to leak “valuable” Nationalist Party documents unless the party agrees to “communicate and cooperate” with them in 10 days. In another story, the newspaper says the government has told the catering industry Malta aims to issue the second round of COVID-19 vouchers within weeks of restaurants and cafes reopening their doors.

The Malta Independent says the Degiorgio brothers have filed a judicial protest against Cabinet’s decision to deny them a presidential pardon.

Malta Today also leads with the hackers’ threat to the Nationalist Party.

L-Orizzont says that the COVID-19 pandemic is costing the government €5 million a day.

In-Nazzjon says it is still not known what led Cabinet to decide to reject the Degiorgios presidential pardon.