The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that over 300 Ukrainian people have applied for temporary humanitarian protection in Malta, while in a separate piece it refers to comments by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said he did not want to speculate on the number of tourists who might visit Malta in summer.

The Malta Independent reports that the PN will kick off the process to elect a leader this week, while it also carries an article about the issuing of a tender for a second interconnector engineering design.

In-Nazzjon leads its front page with an article on the collection of basic necessities for Ukrainians. Separately, it runs an article referring to Eurostat data showing a slowdown of the Maltese economy.

L-orizzont carries comments by displaced Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country and are being hosted in Malta.