The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the number of jobless people last month shot up by almost 20% over the same month in 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic starts leaving economic calamities in its wake. In another story, the newspaper says former planning secretary Michael Farrugia ordered the Planning Authority to allow highrise developments in Mrieħel on the same day a meeting between himself and business magnate Yorgen Fenech was logged in the Castille visitor registry.

The Malta Independent says 84% of Gozo Tourism Association members foresee a bleak future in the sector.

Malta Today says Prime Minister Robert Abela is considering a proposal to turn over Miżieb to hunters.

L-Orizzont says soldiers will come out stronger from the ordeal they are currently going through.

In-Nazzjon says the government has no plan to reduce the utility rates for Maltese families.