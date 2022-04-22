The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the EU's chief prosecutor saying she was unable to identify the institution in Malta responsible for detecting financial crimes, recalling how nobody could provide her with answers on fraud investigations during a visit to the island.

In another story, the newspaper reports that President Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told him Moscow controlled the Ukrainian port city apart from the giant Azovstal steel plant.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the EU’s chief prosecutor’s comments.

The Malta Independent says a survey has found that 68% do not support COVID-19 mandatory vaccinations.

L-Orizzont recounts the story of a woman who sold her home during separation procedures, gets cancer, and is denied assistance because she has more than €14,000 in capital.