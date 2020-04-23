The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying Malta could start relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days if the downward trend of new cases persists. In another story, it says distraught relatives of two elderly patients who died at a Gozo hotel after being moved there from the island’s hospital last week have described their distress and anger over the “claustrophobic” conditions.

The Malta Independent reports about a criminal complaint filed by BirdLife on Wednesday claiming that the licences issued to hunters are illegal.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union is against the employers’ proposals for a cut in the pay of government employees.

In-Nazzjon reports about an Opposition motion to revoke the hospitals' concession agreement.