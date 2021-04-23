The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a court found that the Armed Forces of Malta were mainly responsible for the death of a 19-year-old soldier during a training exercise 12 years ago, prompting his uncle to call out the “sham inquiry” that had failed to apportion blame following the incident. The newspaper also has more stories on the Passport Papers, saying that Henley & Partners was “prepared” for the potential launch of a Malta passport sales scheme to rich foreigners months before a public call for the scheme was issued in 2013.

The Malta Independent also has more stories on the Passport Papers leading with one on the IIP rental market.

L-Orizzont quotes minister Julia Farrugia Portelli saying that a push is needed to improve the people’s wellbeing.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech stressing the importance of taking the party’s policies to the people.