These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.
Times of Malta gives prominence to Friday’s announcement that masks will no longer be compulsory as of May 2 save for hospitals, care homes and flights, as the government unwinds COVID-19 rules.
The newspaper also reports that Ryan Schembri, a businessman who fled Malta with millions in debts, has been arrested in Scotland and is being extradited to Malta.
The Malta Independent leads with foreign news, with a report that possible mass graves were spotted in satellite images taken close to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
It also reports with prominence the announcement that most COVID-19 measures will be removed as of May 2.
L-Orizzont leads with a photo of a meeting held between the General Workers Union and parliamentary secretary Jo-Etienne Abela in which quality of life and work for the elderly was discussed. The newspaper also gives prominence to the COVID-19 May 2 announcement.
In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to the May 2 return to post-COVID “normality” and also reminds its readers that a PN general council to be held on Sunday marks the start of that party’s leadership race. So far, only incumbent Bernard Grech has said he will contest.
