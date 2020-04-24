The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says unions representing Air Malta’s pilots and cabin crew are holding intensive talks in a last-ditch attempt to avoid mass redundancies. In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s coronavirus reproduction rate has fallen below 1, as the country saw another day of just one positive test result on Thursday.

The Malta Independent recalls the collapse of a building in Guardamangia a year ago and says residents were still waiting for justice.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia’s appeal at the EPP summit for Malta not to be left alone in the issue of migration.

L-Orizzont says family members of elderly patients recovering at the Downtown Hotel in Gozo said their relatives were comfortable and being taken good care of.