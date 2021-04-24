These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta focuses its front-page photo on a tragic photo taken at sea, showing a dead asylum seeker slumped over an inflatable ring in the aftermath of a shipwreck off Libya.

The newspaper’s top story is a call from the Malta Chamber of SMEs for the government to issue vouchers to be used in shops early, and not wait for restaurants to reopen.

In a secondary story, the newspaper notes that Keith Schembri was granted a token €300 by a court that found that his rights were breached by a freezing order, but that his assets will remain frozen.

The Malta Independent gives front-page prominence to news of Schembri’s legal victory, as well as to a report that the Lands Authority is investigating Fort Bingemma and a family’s occupation of it.

L-Orizzont also gives prominence to the shocking photo of a dead person at sea.

The newspaper leads with news that more than 96,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received two vaccine doses.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article highlighting a Times of Malta investigation that found that golden passport concessionaires Henley & Partners were preparing for such a scheme months before it was announced and opened to offers.

The newspaper also reports that the Nationalist Party’s proposals for the tourism sector have been well received by industry stakeholders.