The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to Emil Marinov, who in August 2029 was slashed more than 20 times with a butcher’s cleaver in a horrific frenzy of violence by his alleged assailant Elliot Paul Busuttil, who is now charged with the gruesome killing of taxi driver Mario Farrrugia.

The newspaper also interviews PN leader Bernard Grech, who says he would welcome other leadership contenders as he faces a crucial test after last month’s heavy electoral defeat.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says there have been more traffic fatalities in the first four months of 2022 than in the entire previous year.

Malta Today says PN councillors want party leader Bernard Grech to soldier on.

Illum says that the price of cooking oil has exploded.

It-Torċa says that a study held by the office of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Sagalytics found that consumption by the Maltese is still far lower than it had been before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Il-Mument quotes PN spokesman Peter Agius saying that government officials have been directed not to reply to simple questions on corruption and fraud.

Kullħadd says that Nationalist MP Chris Said is disappointed at having been left out of Bernard Grech’s shadow cabinet.