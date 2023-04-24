The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that works are starting to make temporary wards at Mater Dei Hospital permanent as a shortage of beds persists. The newspaper also reports that a man is suing the state over court delays of 20 years.

The Malta Independent says a €55.4m tender for the building of a new wharf for cargo ships is being awarded to a Turkish consortium. It also says the prime minister on Sunday took aim at the opposition for walking out of parliament.

L-orizzont says the prime minister promised in his speech on Sunday to administer justice where there is injustice.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by the mother of building collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia who said a mother's love is eternal and no one would dishearten her from seeking an independent inquiry into the incident. The newspaper also reports that in his address on Sunday the prime minister made no reference to Air Malta, the case of Jean Paul Sofia or the various scandals around the government.