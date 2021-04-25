The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a charity chaired by then prime minister Joseph Muscat’s wife received an endorsement from Henley & Partners as the go-to place for passport buyers’ donations. The newspaper also reports that Charles Azzopardi, former Labour mayor of Rabat, intends to contest the general election as a PN candidate.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Henley and Partners had named Alex Muscat as their contact person at Castille for the sale of passports. It also quotes the health minister warning that Malta cannot afford to lose the gains it has made in fighting COVID-19.

MaltaToday under the headline 'Pastizzi from Serkin, Red Bull from Havana' lists the so-called genuine links which passport applicants claimed to have with Malta.

It-Torċa quotes minister Carmelo Abela as saying he has no intention to resign despite allegations made against him. Abela has denied any involvement in a bank heist that occurred more than a decade ago. He is also denying abuse of public funds for adverts.

KullĦadd says 16 international airlines want to relocate to Malta.

Illum reports that Malta is being seen as one of the safest countries to travel to as Britain prepares to allow its citizens to travel.

Il-Mument focuses on PN policies for economic recovery and the strengthening of industry. It also says Labour has made IVF treatment a political issue.