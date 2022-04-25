The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Richmond Malta saw an alarming 1,045 per cent surge in requests by youths for help in mental health issues since the start of the pandemic two years ago. It also reports that former More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri was on Sunday charged with money laundering and fraud. He pleaded not guilty.

The Malta Independent says PN leader Bernard Grech has revealed that the party has a debt of €32 million. It also reports on the arraignment of Ryan Schembri.

In-Nazzjon leads with the address on Sunday by PN leader Bernard Grech at a meeting of the party general council. He said the party needs to move forward strongly, The council meeting launched the process for the confirmation of the party leader or the election of a new one.

L-orizzont features an account by a young teenage girl of alleged abuse, where girls are expected to send pictures of themselves in the nude.