The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with testimony by Daphne Caruana Galizia's son Matthew, who told a court that he could not defend his mother’s publication of an article alleging that the secret offshore company Egrant belonged to Michelle Muscat as he did not know what she had in mind when penning the article.

The newspaper also reports a call by the mayor of St Julian's for the tenants of short-let apartments to be required to make a deposit to ensure refuse collection rules are observed.

The Malta Independent says pay talks between the government and the MUMN resume today after nurses and midwives rejected the government's latest offer. The newspaper also reports concern by NGOs that a legal notice allowing extension of properties into ODZ zones is open to abuse.

L-orizzont says the reform of regulations on platform workers is leaving good results, with no complaints of abuse now being made.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech that workers are at the heart of the PN. Grech spoke during a visit to the Farsons brewery.