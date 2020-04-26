The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how several migrants risk destitution after having lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19. It also reports how a number of people were arraigned for allegedly breaching sanctions against Libya.

The Malta Independent says former health minister Joe Cassar has lauded Malta's COVID-19 measures, saying he would not change anything. It also reports that Malta still sees the need for a pre-fabricated hospital since in winter it could end up fighting COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

MaltaToday says Air Malta pilots are in talks with the government for an early-retirement package for pilots aged over 50. It also says medical experts have warned the government against easing COVID-19 restrictions too early.

In-Mument leads with a reiteration of the PN call for the government to reduce water and electricity rates as international prices slump.

It-Torċa said government measures are succeeding in limiting job losses from COVID-19.

Illum says that it appears that shops will remain closed for the time being. It also focuses on the choices facing the government after road works were stopped because of a lack of waste disposal facilities.

KullĦadd says €14.3 million have been disbursed by the government so far in benefits to help those affected by COVID-19. It also reports that the age limit for fertility treatment at Mater Dei has been extended by six months.