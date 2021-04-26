The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the reopening of non-essential shops and services today, and plans announced by the prime minister for a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on May 10.

In a secondary story, Times of Malta reports that plans are afoot for major reforms to drastically reduce the time it takes for criminal trials.

The Malta Independent quotes law professor Kevin Aquilina saying change is needed in the way reports by the Standards Commissioner are handled.

l-orizzont reports that the staff of migrants NGO SOS Mediterranee have expressed anger and frustration after scores of migrants drowned despite the authorities having been alerted that their boat was in difficulties.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday that together, the people can build a better Malta. It also says the government is still lacking a post-Covid economic recovery plan.