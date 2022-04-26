The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how the government is having to step in every month to cover Enemalta's losses. It also reports that people are starting to queue at dawn to have their blood drawn - with the service limited to a few persons owing to industrial action by medical staff.

The Malta Independent reports how the government on Monday rejected the latest request by the Degiorgio brothers for a pardon, The brothers are awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports that 75 people were arraigned over hate speech in the past two years.

l-orizzont says a husband and wife have been ordered by a court to return €45,000 given to them as a donation by the wife's mother. The mother, now separated, is having to live in the basement of her daughter's house. The newspaper also reports that more people are seeking help because of domestic violence.

In-Nazzjon, under a picture of Mater Dei Hospital, says elderly people are waiting for hours to be seen by a doctor. It also reports that a second man has been indicted for the Sliema double murder of two years ago.