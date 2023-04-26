The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how former chief of staff Keith Schembri refused to answer questions by the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, citing a police complaint by Nationalist MPs about possible perjury in a previous sitting.

The newspaper also interviews the distraught widow of a young diver who died when he was hit by a boat last year. She is appealing for information about the incident.

MaltaToday says the police commissioner has denied cover-up claims after the Attorney General decided not to prosecute Pilatus Bank officials.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that the newly-built roads at Għadira Bay will be open for traffic in June.

l-orizzont also says government measures will improve the lives of 5,000 people.

In-Nazzjon says that an order has been issued 'from above' for a family friend of Robert Abela not to be arraigned for now in connection with alleged massive fraud.