The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the first easing of COVID-19 measures is expected this week. It also reports that the Commission Against Corruption is investigating a meeting between then Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Michael Farrugia and businessman Yorgen Fenech. Government policy on high rise buildings in Mrieħel was changed on the same day.

The Malta Independent quotes Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, saying society will not return to normality any time soon, as preparations start for the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The newspaper also focuses on the new fuel stations policy.

L-orizzont highlights Sunday's announcement that no new COVID-19 cases had been detected, but it also quotes the prime minister warning it was still too early to celebrate.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Adrian Delia that a new PN government would hand hospitals back to the people.