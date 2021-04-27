The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the repatriation of a Maltese man who has contracted COVID-19 in India and needs to be brought to Malta in an air ambulance. It also reports that the Ombudsman found that infrastructural works in Comino broke the law.

The Malta Independent reports how the Degiorgio brothers, who stand accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, have made a second request for a pardon in return for information.

In-Nazzjon says some restaurants are to stay closed until they can serve dinner as well as lunch. Restaurants are to be allowed to open for lunch on May 10. The newspaper also quotes Bernard Grech saying the PN wants to apply policies which protect workers and investors. He was speaking during a tour at Farsons,

l-orizzont reports how the government has allocated €10m to compensate some 5,000 workers for historic injustices. It also says there is anger in St Paul's Bay, where the parish priest has been suddenly replaced.