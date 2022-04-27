The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says caravans are being allowed to park in the new Għadira Bay parking facility despite a council by-law that stipulates the zone is off-limits to caravans and campers.

In another story, the newspaper reports the head of the UN atomic watchdog saying that Russia's temporary takeover of the Chernobyl site was "very, very dangerous" and raised radiation levels but they have now returned to normal.

The Malta Independent says that according to a study, the material and social deprivation rate stood at 9.8% in 2021, up 0.4% over the previous year.

Malta Today and In-Nazzjon lead with the former saying poverty inched upwards last year as 8% of children lived in severe deprivation, the latter that 31,000 people do not afford to eat meat, fish or chicken regularly.

L-Orizzont leads with a follow-up to Monday’s fire saying that investment in fire equipment led to a lower risk and a decrease in time firefighters had to spend in the building that caught fire.