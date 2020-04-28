These are the news items making the front pages of local newspapers this Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that authorities believe Malta-based companies may have been involved in providing weapons, tactical supplies and perhaps even private military contractors to players involved in the raging Libyan civil war.

The newspaper also reports that a small team of government advisers are looking at what the 'new normal' will look like once coronavirus restrictions start being lifted.

The Malta Independent reports that 70 per cent of the self-employed have reported losses of over 50 per cent.

It also says a proposed redevelopment of the Grand Hotel Verdala is recommended for approval.

L-Orizzont highlights the work of a priest who works with prisoners at the Corradino Correctional Facilitiy. In another story, it reports that the month-old baby with coronavirus is still at hospital receiving treatment for another illness.

In-Nazzjon reports that construction work has been halted and in a second story says the government has no plan on where it would be dumping construction waste.