The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the prime minister's announcement of a further outlay of €20m on aid to businesses hit by the impact of COVID-19.

In another story, Times of Malta reports how the Assets Recovery Bureau has been left without a CEO for four months.

The Malta Independent says Robert Abela has questioned whether the Standards Commissioner should be a former MP.

MaltaToday says a study on the incinerator was rewritten to avoid a conflict of interest flagged by the ADPD chairman.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting which the opposition leader held with the Malta Employers' Association, It quotes him saying that employers and workers are both part of the solution for economic recovery. The newspaper also reports concerns by the federation of language schools about delays in their re-opening.

L-orizzont recalls the general strike of 1958, 63 years ago today.