The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the Uber ride-hailing and food delivery behemoth has informed the government and the transport regulator that it wants to roll out its services in the country. It also reports that it was the death of a victim that led a mugger to the police.

The Malta Independent quotes the governor of the central bank and former finance minister Edward Scicluna saying that the government is expected to run a deficit until 2024. It also reports that a new EU directive will address SLAPP threats against journalists.

L-orizzont harks back to the general strike held on April 28, 1958 as remembered by former Labour minister Reno Calleja.