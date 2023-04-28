The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on the resignation of Christian Zammit from his position of Xagħra mayor on Thursday.

The newspaper separately reports that the EU's justice commissioner expressed “surprise” that Malta has frozen only low amounts of Russian-owned assets following the enforcement of sanctions.

The Malta Independent refers to constitutional proceedings by Keith Schembri's lawyers, who are claiming PN MPs breached his right to a fair hearing during Tuesday's session of the Public Accounts Committee.

It separately reports that according to the teachers' union, discussions on teachers' wage increases are "proceeding as planned".

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday insisted Gozitans need proper work opportunities and not cheap labour.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that some 50,000 people are living in material deprivation.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Thursday told a GWU conference that the government would be creating more job opportunities.