The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that 25 Satabank clients initially suspected of criminal activity have walked away from the bank with €12.1 million after the police decided not to prosecute them.

It also reports that more than a third of businesses surveyed by the Malta Employers Association said government financial aid in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been “extremely ineffective”.

MaltaToday says Wied Incita quarry is to take construction waste again after government intervention.

The Malta Independent also leads with the findings of the employers' survey on the government's aid to businesses. In a second story it highlights recommendations on making workplaces safe from COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Adrian Delia's call urging government MPs to back an Opposition motion in parliament to annul the hospitals concession agreement. In a second story the newspaper quotes Delia saying the country needs a police commissioner who can carry out investigations with integrity.

l-orizzont features a message from the GWU president recalling the April 28, 1958 general strike and saying the country is again rising to the occasion now.