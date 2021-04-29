The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a report by the Auditor-General that a multi-million euro contract for St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly broke the law. It also reports how proceedings for the extradition of Adrian Hillman from the UK have hit a procedural snag. Hillman is wanted as part of investigations into money laundering.

The Malta Independent says summer is looking good for businesses, but uncertainty still looms, according to the Chamber of SMEs. It also reports that according to remarks by Brian Tonna to a parliamentary committee, the government avoided his company, Nexia BT, even when it won tenders.

In-Nazzjon says Tonna declared he disagreed with the government on an 18-year power purchase agreement with the owners of the new power station. The newspaper also reports Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the PN wants an economy for the people that does not grow on the back of poor working conditions.

l-orizzont gives prominence to a new collective agreement for the forces of law and order.