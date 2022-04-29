The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Enemalta, Malta’s energy provider, has signed new agreements to lock in prices for “a substantial volume” of the country’s supply of Liquified Natural Gas.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that passengers will no longer be subject to COVID-related checks at the arrivals lounge from Monday, putting an end to long queues at the terminal.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with Ukraine's claim that the Russian offensive in the east has picked up momentum. Separately, it also reports that the COVID wage supplement has been extended to May.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that Bernard Grech on Thursday submitted a declaration of his interest to recontest the post of PN leader to the party’s electoral commission. In a separate piece, it also refers to the joint EU and NATO solidarity with Ukraine.

L-orizzont also leads with news of the extension of the wage supplement to May, while the newspaper also carries an article about Frontex being asked by the European Court to provide access to documents about pushbacks.