These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on Central Bank and EU Commission data indicating a dip in confidence in the construction industry, despite overall increases in confidence across business sectors as a whole.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an announcement by swimmer and activist Neil Agius that he is to attempt a world record 100-mile open water swim. A photo of Agius dominates the paper’s front page.

The Malta Independent reports on plans to increase penalties for health and safety violations, as proposed in a white paper to revise OHSA laws. The newspaper also reports on Agius' attempt to smash the open seas swim world record.

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union will be introducing a voluntary collective pension scheme for its members. The newspaper also reports on plans for a white paper focused on improving OHSA structures and processes.

In-Nazzjon splashes a photo of PN leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia being shown a copy of a book edited by PN MP Karol Aquilina. The newspaper gives prominence to the book launch, reporting that it will be available for sale during an upcoming PN-led protest.

The newspaper also reports that Grech held further meetings with tourism and agriculture sector representatives.