The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports on how all of the mixed waste disposed by households in black rubbish bags is being dumped untreated in the landfill as the coronavirus pandemic raises Malta’s waste management crisis to a new level. In a separate article it reports on how confidential client data held by a law firm set up by Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi has been leaked online.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the government is set to allow spring hunting unless the health and police ministers step in. It also reports on how Malta's COVID-19 reproduction rate is lower than that of the UK, Italy and Spain, however the spread was still worrying.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia's comments that tax payers should not fork out €100 million for those who failed within the health sector.

l-orizzont reports on how several Lidl customers called the helpline 111 after it transpired that an employee at the Safi branch tested positive for COVID-19.