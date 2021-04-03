These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that every eligible adult could have received a first vaccine dose by early June, if vaccination rollout rates remain the same.

The newspaper also writes that farmers are expecting chaos come Monday at their fruit and vegetable wholesale market, after the government suspended licences of middlemen over a deposit dispute.

The Malta Independent leads with UN refugee agency UNHCR calling for the EU to give Malta “predictable solidarity” on migration, while saying the country must uphold its duties to provide access to asylum to people rescued at sea.

L-Orizzont reports that Malta’s vaccination programme is outpacing that of other EU member states, with other governments battling over extra doses of a Pfizer vaccine.

In-Nazzjon leads with an announcement that the Nationalist Party is consulting stakeholders to see what they make of a proposed reform of cannabis laws.