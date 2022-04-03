All national newspapers in Malta on Sunday lead with the start of the Pope’s two-day visit to the Maltese islands, which started on Saturday.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that the pope has told Malta to fight mania, greed and corruption.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Pope received a warm greeting in Malta and warned about the cold winds of war.

Malta Today says the Pope has urged Malta to fight corruption.

Illum says the Pope gave an earful to racists and corrupt politicians.

It-Torċa quotes the Pope saying migrants are not a virus and should be welcomed.

Il-Mument says Malta gave Pope Francis a warm greeting.

Kullħadd says the Pope described Malta as the heart of the Mediterranean.